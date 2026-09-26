UEFA Nations League: Spain Sink England, Croatia Edge Czechia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive goal to overcome England, while the evergreen Luka Modric starred as Croatia beat Czechia in UEFA Nations League games.

Oyarzabal got another winner against England, as the man who settled the EURO 2024 final for Spain earned the world champions victory once more at Wembley.

Lamine Yamal scored inside two minutes but Anthony Gordon's goal on the break and a Harry Kane header that deflected off Marc Cucurella had the hosts ahead at the break.

Kane missed a penalty and momentum swung from there, with substitute Alex Baena restoring parity before setting up Oyarzabal 16 minutes from time, reports UEFA.

Croatia emerged victorious 2-1 following a pulsating second half in Prague. A considered approach from both sides meant the opening period saw just one major chance, with Luka Sučić going close on the volley.

The second half came to life within seconds as Luka Modrić powered home an opener. That lead was short-lived as Adam Hlozek picked out Adam Karabec, who provided a composed finish to make it 1-1.

Ultimately, the away side grabbed a deserved winner when Ivan Perišić's lofted cross found the head of Marco Pasalic.

Elsewhere, Switzerland made an impressive start to their first-ever League B campaign, with Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni striking before half-time to set them on their way to a 3-0 victory over North Macedonia.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 edition to set the early pace in the top scorer race, his treble helping Finland to a commanding 7-0 win in San Marino in Group C1.

Luxembourg failed to win in League C in the 2024/25 Nations League but tasted victory at the first time of asking this time around with an eye-catching 2-1 success away to Bulgaria in Group C4.