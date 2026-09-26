Odisha CM Hands Over 1,101 Appointment Letters At 'Nijukti Mela'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 1,101 newly recruited officers and employees across four key departments during the 'Nijukti Mela' (Rozgar Mela) held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha's Ambitious Employment and Investment Goals

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the state government is actively working on generating employment opportunities and attracting investments through initiatives such as 'Utkarsh Odisha'. "On the occasion of the 17th Recruitment Fair, the Government of Odisha has provided employment to 1,101 young people across various categories in four departments. Through initiatives such as 'Utkarsh Odisha,' we are actively working to attract significant investments. We have set a target of attracting investments worth Rs 22.5 lakh crore and creating employment opportunities for more than 15 lakh young people through these investments. We are fully committed to achieving this target," the Odisha CM said.

CM Reviews Preparedness for Deep Depression

Earlier, CM Majhi reviewed the situation arising from rainfall triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and directed officials to maintain the highest level of preparedness with a focus on ensuring“zero casualty”. The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan and instructed district administrations to ensure round-the-clock emergency response, prepare relief shelters and maintain adequate stocks of essential supplies in view of the weather system. (ANI)

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