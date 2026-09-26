Thinkcarebelieve: Week 88 Of The Trump Administration Speeds Us Into The Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events of Week 8 8 of the Trump Administration, Week 88 of the Trump Administration Speeds Us Into the Future, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025. The article can be accessed in full at

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

How did President Trump let the UN know that the U.S. would not allow any threat by all means necessary?How was the 1951 Greenland Defense Agreement updated and who signed it?What new forms of communications are being used to communicate news to the public to circumvent false reporting, malicious narratives and media propaganda?How is Trump TV helping to spread truth to the public, bypassing fake news and false narratives?How is FBI Director Kash Patel getting a 400% increase in international drug busts and collars by picking up the phone and talking to foreign leaders?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:

The Trump Administration's Agenda for Greatness:

How President Trump Helped Real People:

The Seth Rich FBI Files:

Finding the Children:

Election Integrity:

Anthony Fauci 's Diary and Hearing:

OxferdC0mma:

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CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL:... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog