No Confusion In ECI, Opposition Creating A Storm: BJP MP Bansal

BJP MP Naresh Bansal on Saturday hit back at the opposition over the controversy demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying that there is "no confusion" within the ECI and the opposition is merely creating a storm to project an image of confusion within the commission.

"There is certainly no confusion within the ECI. The opposition is merely creating a storm to project an image of confusion within the commission. Decisions are reached through consultation. Before a decision is finalized, the three members may hold differing views, but the decision itself is always unanimous...," the BJP MP told ANI on Saturday.

He further said, "The opposition's attitude is one of stubborn refusal to accept reality. If the Supreme Court rules in their favor, it is considered good; if EVMs yield results in their favor, they are deemed good-otherwise, they are bad... What can one expect from those who do not even hesitate to make remarks against the Army?..."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh said, "I do not consider it justified in any way to claim that the Election Commission has come under fire or faced a setback. While the Opposition levels allegations against the Election Commission, the Commission's actions and discharge of duties have been validated by the people of the country, other constitutional institutions, and the courts..."

Row Over Electoral Roll Revision

The remarks came amid a political row over the SIR exercise of electoral rolls following an Indian Express report saying that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process.

ECI Clarifies Unanimous Decisions

The Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified its position on Saturday and said all decisions related to the schedule of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were taken with the "unanimous approval of the Commission".

The EC further stated that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary was related to the functioning of an officer on deputation and not any policy matter of the poll body. (ANI)

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