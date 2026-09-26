India, China Work To Boost Trade, Cultural Ties, Says Diplomat

India Seeks to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur said India and China are working towards strengthening trade ties, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges, while focusing on greater market access for Indian products and technologies in China.

Resumption of Flights and Cultural Exchange

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mathur said direct flights between Shanghai and Indian cities have resumed in recent times, adding that people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges remain important areas of focus for the Consulate General of India in Shanghai.

“In recent times, we have also resumed the direct flights between Shanghai and our metros back home. People-to-people ties and cultural exchanges remain important areas of focus for our team here at the Consular General of India in Shanghai and that's why we are very pleased to see everyone from back home who's participating here,” he said.

Focus on Trade and Market Access

Mathur said China has again become India's largest trade partner and highlighted the importance of addressing trade-related issues. He further said India is working towards ensuring greater market access for its products and technologies in China, while maintaining mutual respect and sensitivity.

“China is back again as India's largest trade partner, so a large part of those trade issues are also here. So we are working to further build those links. As was mentioned during the BRICS Summit also, we are working towards ensuring greater market access for our products and our technologies here in China, where we see there is immense scope, and we are working to further build up mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, keeping our mutual interests in mind,” Mathur said.

Chinese Envoy: View Each Other as Partners, Not Rivals

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said China and India should view each other as partners rather than rivals and development opportunities rather than threats, underlining the need for the two countries to maintain a“correct strategic perception” and develop bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Addressing a reception celebrating the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xu said China and India are close neighbours and that friendly exchanges and cooperation have always remained the mainstream of bilateral relations.

“China and India are partners rather than rivals, and development opportunities rather than threats to each other,” the Chinese envoy said. (ANI)

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