Borders Are Fixed, Threats Have Become Fluid: DM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India needs to maintain a balance between diplomacy and military capabilities, asserting that the country possesses both the“power of argument” and the“argument of power” and would use the approach required by the situation.

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Addressing a defence conclave, Singh said diplomacy and military preparedness must complement each other, stressing that soft power cannot replace hard power.

“Soft power can be a complement to hard power, but it cannot be its alternative in any way,” he said.

Singh said India's traditions did not view power and peace as contradictory, but alleged that after Independence, some leaders treated power and morality as alternatives.

Referring to the early 1960s, he claimed that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had acknowledged that the country had been“out of touch with reality” and was living in an artificial atmosphere.

Singh said the approach towards national security had changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“We have made it clear that we possess the power of argument as well as the argument of power. We will accordingly use the language which one understands,” he said.

He said India continued to pursue peace through diplomacy while simultaneously strengthening its defence and strategic capabilities to respond to possible threats.

“We are proponents of resolution through democracy and diplomacy. But, for our security, we can take decisive action too, and we do so,” Singh said.

He cited the surgical strikes, the Balakot air strike of 2019 and Operation Sindoor as examples of India demonstrating its military capabilities and willingness to act in response to security threats.

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Singh said relying solely on military preparedness could create confrontation and a security dilemma, while relying only on diplomacy without adequate capabilities could be perceived as weakness.

“A balance of both is necessary,” he said.

The Defence Minister also said the concept of national security had expanded in the 21st century, with threats extending beyond conventional attacks and territorial borders.

He pointed to cyberattacks, disinformation and smear campaigns as potential threats to critical systems and social stability. Economic security and energy security, he said, were also increasingly linked to national security.

Singh described the idea of viewing national security only through the protection of geographical borders as a “perimeter fallacy”, saying modern threats could emerge across multiple domains.

“Borders are fixed, the boundaries of threats have become very fluid,” he said, calling for a holistic approach to national security.

He said the government was working to strengthen defence preparedness and make the armed forces future-ready.

Singh also stressed that national security policy should take into account ground realities and national interest rather than being based on wishful thinking.

“Diplomacy is important, but diplomacy gets strengthened when it is backed by capability,” he said.

The conclave was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani and other senior officials and defence and strategic affairs experts.