J&K HC Transfers Judicial Record Fabrication Case To Crime Branch

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has transferred the investigation into an FIR concerning alleged fabrication of judicial records in Baramulla to the Crime Branch, directing the Inspector General of Crimes, Kashmir, to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a comprehensive probe.

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A bench of Justice Sanjay Parihar passed the direction while hearing a petition challenging FIR No. 99/2026 registered at Police Station Baramulla under Sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(4), 337, 339 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court observed that the case involved allegations of fabrication and forgery of judicial and government records and their subsequent use for securing changes in revenue records and rights over immovable property. It said the role of every person connected with the alleged conspiracy needed to be ascertained on the basis of legally admissible evidence.

The IGP Crimes, Kashmir, has been directed to constitute the SIT comprising senior officers of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police and supervise the investigation. The SIT has also been directed to submit periodic status reports to the Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court.

The Court also dismissed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR, holding that there was sufficient material at this stage for continuation of the investigation.

In the connected bail matter, the court granted interim bail to advocate T Nazir, subject to furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each. The interim bail will remain in force until filing of the charge-sheet.

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As regards the advocate, the court noted that she had been enrolled as a provisional advocate in 2022 and finally enrolled in 2024. The prosecution alleged that she was involved in procuring and using the purported decree, while her counsel maintained that she had no role in its fabrication and had merely been asked to obtain certified copies.

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The court further noted that she had spent around 15 days in custodial interrogation, had cooperated with the investigation and had no previous criminal antecedents on the material before it. It also took note of her personal circumstances, including that she was the mother of a 12-month-old breastfeeding child.