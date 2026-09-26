Restoring Sight To 220 People A Remarkable Achievement: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday commended the Armed Forces Medical Services for conducting a mega eye surgical camp under 'Operation Drishti' in Tangdhar, Karnah, where 220 people underwent sight-restoring surgeries.

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In a post on X, Sinha praised the surgeons and medical personnel for conducting the camp in an underground operation theatre in the shelling-prone border area.

“Restoring sight to 220 people in an underground operation theatre in a challenging border area is a remarkable achievement,” the LG said, describing the initiative as a reflection of the Armed Forces' commitment to public welfare.

He said the medical team, led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, demonstrated the spirit of Operation Sadbhavana, the Army's civic outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Sinha, the camp brought advanced eye-care procedures, including phacoemulsification, retinal and glaucoma surgeries, to remote border areas.

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The camp was organised by the Armed Forces Medical Services under Operation Drishti. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of forward formations along the Line of Control in north Kashmir and also visited the camp.

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The specialist military doctors conducted the surgeries over two days despite the challenging security and terrain conditions in the border region.