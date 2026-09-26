Railways Drops Two Proposed Rail Projects In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Ministry of Railways has withdrawn two proposed projects in Jammu and Kashmir - the Baramulla-Uri new rail line and Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam railway doubling project.

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In a communication addressed to the General Manager, Northern Railway, the Ministry of Railways stated that the two projects“have been returned by Cabinet Secretariat and are no longer under consideration.”

The ministry had earlier proposed a 46-km Baramulla-Uri new rail line and a 118-km Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam doubling project to strengthen rail connectivity in the region.

The survey for the Baramulla-Uri new line and the doubling project had been completed and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared. However, the ministry has clarified that preparation of DPRs did not amount to final sanction of the projects.

As per the ministry, final approval of such projects requires consultations with stakeholders and clearances, including appraisal by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance.

The proposed Baramulla-Uri line was planned as an extension of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link from the existing terminus at Baramulla towards Uri, close to the Line of Control (LoC).

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A senior Railway official told KNO that the projects could have been returned due to issues related to utility or availability of funds.

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“The DPR preparation does not mean final approval. There are several other requirements and clearances before a project receives final approval,” the official added.

He, however, said that the projects could be considered again in the future, subject to the required approvals and other factors. (KNO)