Sheikh Mohammed Receives Qatar Emir's Condolences Over Passing Of Sheikh Ahmed

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, over the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during a telephone call on Saturday.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon the deceased, grant him a place in Paradise, and grant the Al Maktoum family patience and solace.

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For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Tamim for his condolences and sincere fraternal sentiments.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passed away on Monday morning at the age of 76. The funeral prayer was held on Tuesday, September 22, at the Za'abeel Grand Mosque in Dubai. An official 10-day mourning period was declared, with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

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