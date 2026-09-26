Himachal Congress Has Differences, Working On Roadmap For 2027: Patil

Congress Acknowledges Internal Rifts, Prepares for 2027

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajani Patil on Saturday acknowledged differences within the party and between the organisation and the state government, saying the leadership was working on a roadmap to strengthen coordination and prepare the party for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Patil said the Congress leadership was reviewing the functioning of the organisation and would take strict action wherever required to ensure that the party worked in a coordinated manner.“We have to bring everyone together on one line and with one thought. This is my responsibility. Rahul Gandhi has spoken about organisational restructuring, and we are working towards it,” Patil said.

She said differences among leaders and workers were not unusual in a large organisation but added that such issues could not be allowed to affect the party's functioning ahead of the next Assembly elections.“Some problems are there, and we will have to address them. We cannot allow things to continue in this manner,” she said.

On coordination between the Congress organisation and the state government, Patil said the leadership was working to establish better coordination and would take corrective measures wherever necessary.

Cabinet Reshuffle Report Awaited

Asked about the proposed expansion and reshuffle of the Himachal Pradesh Council of Ministers, Patil said the Chief Minister had been asked to submit a report to the party leadership.“As far as the Cabinet expansion and reshuffle are concerned, the Chief Minister was asked to submit a report. So far, that report has not been submitted,” she said.

Patil said the party had also held meetings with district-level leaders and office-bearers and directed them to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. She said strict action would be taken against office-bearers if they failed to discharge their responsibilities.

The Congress leader said preparations had already begun for the 2027 Assembly elections and stressed the need to resolve organisational issues before the election campaign gains momentum.“We have to work together and bring everyone on one platform. We have started preparing the roadmap for 2027,” she said.

Protests Over Electoral Irregularities

Patil also reiterated the Congress' allegations regarding electoral irregularities and said the party would take its“vote chori” campaign to the people.

On Friday, the Himachal Congress had staged a protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office at Kasumpti in Shimla, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging that the Election Commission had failed to function independently. She said Congress workers would hold demonstrations across all districts on September 28 as part of the party's campaign on the issue.

Concerns Over Paper Leaks and Economic Policies

Patil also raised concerns over examination paper leaks and alleged that repeated cancellation of examinations had adversely affected students preparing for competitive examinations. She said the Congress would raise the issue and seek accountability.

On economic issues affecting Himachal Pradesh, Patil criticised the Centre over what she described as policies affecting the state's tourism and apple sectors, and raised concerns over charges on digital payments.

Patil appealed to the media to highlight issues concerning the people and said the Congress would continue taking such matters to the public.

The Congress has been intensifying its organisational preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, with the party focusing on strengthening its grassroots structure and improving coordination between ministers, office-bearers and workers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)