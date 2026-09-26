TSP To Gold IRA Rollover Guide Released For Federal Employees Considering Precious Metals In 2027
Los Angeles, CA - September 26, 2026 - IRAEmpire has released a new“TSP Rollover Guide for Federal Employees”
The Best Gold IRA Rollover Companies in the US are:
Augusta Precious Metals (Best Overall for Large Gold IRAs)
Goldco (Best Buyback Program)
Lear Capital (Most Experienced)
Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, shares,“A TSP-to-Gold IRA rollover allows an eligible federal employee, former federal employee, or uniformed service member to move some or all of their Thrift Savings Plan balance into a self-directed IRA that holds approved physical gold and other precious metals.”
The safest approach is usually a direct rollover from the TSP to a qualified self-directed IRA custodian. Traditional TSP money normally moves to a traditional Gold IRA, while Roth TSP money generally moves to a Roth Gold IRA. Before proceeding, compare the tax treatment, fees, precious-metal markups, storage arrangements, and benefits you may give up by moving money out of the TSP.
Find the Best Gold IRA Rollover Company of Your State
What Is a TSP-to-Gold IRA Rollover?
The Thrift Savings Plan is a retirement plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. It offers several government securities, bond, stock, lifecycle, and mutual-fund investment options, but it does not allow participants to hold physical gold bars or coins directly.
A Gold IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that can own qualifying physical precious metals.
During a rollover, eligible TSP funds move into a self-directed IRA. Once the money reaches the new custodian, the account owner selects eligible gold or other metals. The custodian then sends funds to the dealer, and the metals are transported to an approved depository.
A Gold IRA arrangement normally includes:
A precious-metals dealer
A self-directed IRA custodian
A secure depository
The investor who chooses the metals
The Gold IRA company may coordinate these parties, but the dealer, custodian, and storage facility usually remain separate businesses.
View the Best Free Gold IRA Kits in 2026
How to Roll a TSP Into a Gold IRAStep 1: Confirm Your Eligibility
Log in to your TSP account or contact the TSP to determine whether you can request a distribution.
Confirm:
Whether your separation status is recorded
Whether an in-service withdrawal is available
How much is vested
Whether your account contains traditional, Roth, or tax-exempt money
Whether a court order restricts distributions
Whether you have an outstanding TSP loan
Whether spousal rules apply
Do not begin the IRA setup based only on a Gold IRA salesperson's statement that your account is eligible.
Step 2: Decide How Much to Roll Over
You may not need to transfer the entire TSP balance.
Consider:
Your retirement timeline
Your need for liquidity
Your expected retirement income
Existing stock and bond exposure
The percentage already held in defensive assets
Gold IRA costs
Your tolerance for precious-metal price fluctuations
A partial rollover may provide physical-gold exposure while preserving access to the TSP's low-cost funds and unique G Fund.
Step 3: Select a Gold IRA Company
Compare at least three providers.
Evaluate:
Investment minimum
Rollover experience
Customer service
Educational resources
Precious-metals pricing
Buy-sell spreads
Buyback procedures
Customer complaint patterns
Custodian relationships
Depository choices
Avoid choosing a company solely because it offers free silver or waived fees.
Step 4: Select a Self-Directed IRA Custodian
The precious-metals dealer is not usually the IRA custodian.
The custodian:
Opens the self-directed IRA
Receives the TSP rollover
Processes purchase instructions
Maintains account records
Issues tax documents
Coordinates with the depository
Processes future distributions
Confirm that the custodian can receive the exact type of TSP money being rolled over.
Step 5: Open the Correct IRA
Open a traditional self-directed IRA for eligible traditional TSP funds or a Roth self-directed IRA for eligible Roth TSP funds.
The account should be established before requesting the TSP distribution so that you have the custodian's:
Legal name
Mailing address
Rollover instructions
Account number
Payee format
Wire or check instructions
Review this information carefully. An incorrect custodian name or account number can delay the rollover.
Step 6: Submit the TSP Distribution Request
Use your TSP account and follow the current distribution instructions. Select a direct rollover when appropriate and enter the receiving custodian's information exactly as provided.
The TSP may require additional documentation or verification before sending money to a new financial institution.
Review the request before submitting it. TSP guidance warns that withdrawals and distributions cannot be reversed once processed.
Step 7: Track the Funds
Monitor both your TSP account and new IRA.
Confirm:
The TSP processed the correct amount
Traditional and Roth funds went to the correct destinations
The check or transfer was payable correctly
The custodian credited the money to your IRA
No unexpected tax withholding occurred
Do not assume the transaction is complete until the receiving custodian confirms that the funds are available.
Step 8: Select IRA-Eligible Metals
Once the IRA is funded, choose qualifying bullion or coins.
Common eligibility standards generally include:
Gold with at least 99.5% purity
Silver with at least 99.9% purity
Platinum with at least 99.95% purity
Palladium with at least 99.95% purity
Certain coins receive special statutory treatment. The custodian should confirm each product's eligibility before approving the purchase.
Avoid assuming that every coin sold by a precious-metals company qualifies for an IRA.
Step 9: Authorize the Purchase
The custodian uses IRA funds to pay the precious-metals dealer. The metals are then shipped to the selected depository.
The investor should receive records showing:
Product names
Metal quantities
Purchase prices
Custodian information
Depository location
Account holdings
The metals should not be shipped to your home.
Potential Benefits of a TSP-to-Gold IRA RolloverPhysical-Asset Diversification
A Gold IRA provides exposure to physical metals rather than only securities and government funds.
Greater Investment Choice
A self-directed IRA can offer precious-metal products unavailable through the standard TSP investment menu.
Protection From Certain Financial Risks
Physical gold does not depend on a corporation making profits or a bond issuer paying interest. Its market price can still decline, but the metal itself does not carry traditional corporate default risk.
Control Over the Allocation
The account owner can choose among eligible gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products instead of selecting only from TSP funds.
Continued Tax-Advantaged Treatment
When completed correctly, an eligible direct rollover can preserve the account's tax-deferred or Roth status.
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