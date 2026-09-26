TSP To Gold IRA Rollover Guide Released For Federal Employees Considering Precious Metals In 2027

MENAFN - GetNews) Read this free TSP rollover guide released by IRAEmpire to understand your options better.

Los Angeles, CA - September 26, 2026 - IRAEmpire has released a new“TSP Rollover Guide for Federal Employees”

The Best Gold IRA Rollover Companies in the US are:

Augusta Precious Metals (Best Overall for Large Gold IRAs)

Goldco (Best Buyback Program)

Lear Capital (Most Experienced)

Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, shares,“A TSP-to-Gold IRA rollover allows an eligible federal employee, former federal employee, or uniformed service member to move some or all of their Thrift Savings Plan balance into a self-directed IRA that holds approved physical gold and other precious metals.”

The safest approach is usually a direct rollover from the TSP to a qualified self-directed IRA custodian. Traditional TSP money normally moves to a traditional Gold IRA, while Roth TSP money generally moves to a Roth Gold IRA. Before proceeding, compare the tax treatment, fees, precious-metal markups, storage arrangements, and benefits you may give up by moving money out of the TSP.

Find the Best Gold IRA Rollover Company of Your State

What Is a TSP-to-Gold IRA Rollover?

The Thrift Savings Plan is a retirement plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. It offers several government securities, bond, stock, lifecycle, and mutual-fund investment options, but it does not allow participants to hold physical gold bars or coins directly.

A Gold IRA is a self-directed individual retirement account that can own qualifying physical precious metals.

During a rollover, eligible TSP funds move into a self-directed IRA. Once the money reaches the new custodian, the account owner selects eligible gold or other metals. The custodian then sends funds to the dealer, and the metals are transported to an approved depository.

A Gold IRA arrangement normally includes:



A precious-metals dealer

A self-directed IRA custodian

A secure depository The investor who chooses the metals

The Gold IRA company may coordinate these parties, but the dealer, custodian, and storage facility usually remain separate businesses.

View the Best Free Gold IRA Kits in 2026

How to Roll a TSP Into a Gold IRAStep 1: Confirm Your Eligibility

Log in to your TSP account or contact the TSP to determine whether you can request a distribution.

Confirm:



Whether your separation status is recorded

Whether an in-service withdrawal is available

How much is vested

Whether your account contains traditional, Roth, or tax-exempt money

Whether a court order restricts distributions

Whether you have an outstanding TSP loan Whether spousal rules apply

Do not begin the IRA setup based only on a Gold IRA salesperson's statement that your account is eligible.

Step 2: Decide How Much to Roll Over

You may not need to transfer the entire TSP balance.

Consider:



Your retirement timeline

Your need for liquidity

Your expected retirement income

Existing stock and bond exposure

The percentage already held in defensive assets

Gold IRA costs Your tolerance for precious-metal price fluctuations

A partial rollover may provide physical-gold exposure while preserving access to the TSP's low-cost funds and unique G Fund.

Step 3: Select a Gold IRA Company

Compare at least three providers.

Evaluate:



Investment minimum

Rollover experience

Customer service

Educational resources

Precious-metals pricing

Buy-sell spreads

Buyback procedures

Customer complaint patterns

Custodian relationships Depository choices

Avoid choosing a company solely because it offers free silver or waived fees.

Step 4: Select a Self-Directed IRA Custodian

The precious-metals dealer is not usually the IRA custodian.

The custodian:



Opens the self-directed IRA

Receives the TSP rollover

Processes purchase instructions

Maintains account records

Issues tax documents

Coordinates with the depository Processes future distributions

Confirm that the custodian can receive the exact type of TSP money being rolled over.

Step 5: Open the Correct IRA

Open a traditional self-directed IRA for eligible traditional TSP funds or a Roth self-directed IRA for eligible Roth TSP funds.

The account should be established before requesting the TSP distribution so that you have the custodian's:



Legal name

Mailing address

Rollover instructions

Account number

Payee format Wire or check instructions

Review this information carefully. An incorrect custodian name or account number can delay the rollover.

Step 6: Submit the TSP Distribution Request

Use your TSP account and follow the current distribution instructions. Select a direct rollover when appropriate and enter the receiving custodian's information exactly as provided.

The TSP may require additional documentation or verification before sending money to a new financial institution.

Review the request before submitting it. TSP guidance warns that withdrawals and distributions cannot be reversed once processed.

Step 7: Track the Funds

Monitor both your TSP account and new IRA.

Confirm:



The TSP processed the correct amount

Traditional and Roth funds went to the correct destinations

The check or transfer was payable correctly

The custodian credited the money to your IRA No unexpected tax withholding occurred

Do not assume the transaction is complete until the receiving custodian confirms that the funds are available.

Step 8: Select IRA-Eligible Metals

Once the IRA is funded, choose qualifying bullion or coins.

Common eligibility standards generally include:



Gold with at least 99.5% purity

Silver with at least 99.9% purity

Platinum with at least 99.95% purity Palladium with at least 99.95% purity

Certain coins receive special statutory treatment. The custodian should confirm each product's eligibility before approving the purchase.

Avoid assuming that every coin sold by a precious-metals company qualifies for an IRA.

Step 9: Authorize the Purchase

The custodian uses IRA funds to pay the precious-metals dealer. The metals are then shipped to the selected depository.

The investor should receive records showing:



Product names

Metal quantities

Purchase prices

Custodian information

Depository location Account holdings

The metals should not be shipped to your home.

Potential Benefits of a TSP-to-Gold IRA RolloverPhysical-Asset Diversification

A Gold IRA provides exposure to physical metals rather than only securities and government funds.

Greater Investment Choice

A self-directed IRA can offer precious-metal products unavailable through the standard TSP investment menu.

Protection From Certain Financial Risks

Physical gold does not depend on a corporation making profits or a bond issuer paying interest. Its market price can still decline, but the metal itself does not carry traditional corporate default risk.

Control Over the Allocation

The account owner can choose among eligible gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products instead of selecting only from TSP funds.

Continued Tax-Advantaged Treatment

When completed correctly, an eligible direct rollover can preserve the account's tax-deferred or Roth status.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire provides independent research, rankings, and educational resources on Gold IRAs and retirement planning. The platform focuses on helping investors make informed, confident decisions through transparent and data-driven analysis.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.