Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District
“In the Shevchenkivskyi District, a UAV struck an office building. Preliminary reports indicate there was no fire,” Klitschko noted.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.Read also: Russian strike sparks fire in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region
At 7:32 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram that a jet-powered UAV was flying past Vyshhorod toward Kyiv.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, a fire broke out in an office buildin in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District after a Russian drone crashed. In the Obolonskyi District, one person was injured when a Russian UAV crashed.
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