Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi District, a UAV struck an office building. Preliminary reports indicate there was no fire,” Klitschko noted.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russian strike sparks fire in Velykyi Burluk,region

At 7:32 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram that a jet-powered UAV was flying past Vyshhorod toward Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, a fire broke out in an office buildin in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District after a Russian drone crashed. In the Obolonskyi District, one person was injured when a Russian UAV crashed.