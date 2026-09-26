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Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District


2026-09-26 07:09:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi District, a UAV struck an office building. Preliminary reports indicate there was no fire,” Klitschko noted.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read also: Russian strike sparks fire in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv region

At 7:32 p.m., the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram that a jet-powered UAV was flying past Vyshhorod toward Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, a fire broke out in an office buildin in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District after a Russian drone crashed. In the Obolonskyi District, one person was injured when a Russian UAV crashed.

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