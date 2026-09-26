Russian Attacks In Kyiv Injure Seven People Over Course Of Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“On September 26, seven people were injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks,” he wrote.

Medical personnel provided outpatient care to the injured, the mayor added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, four people were injured in a residential buildin g in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, where a fire broke out after a Russian drone crashed.

Photo: Ministry of Health