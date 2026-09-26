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Drone Debris Falls Onto Preschool Grounds In Kyiv

Drone Debris Falls Onto Preschool Grounds In Kyiv


2026-09-26 07:09:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Svyatoshynsky District, debris fell onto the grounds of a preschool. No fire,” the message reads.

Preliminary reports indicate no damage.

A short time later, the mayor added:“In the Solomyanskyi district, a non-residential building was reportedly hit. There is smoke.”

Read also: Russian drone strikes office building in Kyiv 's Shevchenkivskyi district

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 26, a Russian drone struck an office building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Illustrative photo: AI

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UkrinForm

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