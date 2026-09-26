Drone Debris Falls Onto Preschool Grounds In Kyiv
“In the Svyatoshynsky District, debris fell onto the grounds of a preschool. No fire,” the message reads.
Preliminary reports indicate no damage.
A short time later, the mayor added:“In the Solomyanskyi district, a non-residential building was reportedly hit. There is smoke.”Read also: Russian drone strikes office building in Kyiv 's Shevchenkivskyi district
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of September 26, a Russian drone struck an office building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.
Illustrative photo: AI
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