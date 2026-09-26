Zelensky: Russians Are Not Currently Preparing To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky emphasized this in a video address posted on Facebook.

“Clearly, the Russians are not preparing to end the war. At least not right now. Putin always has some excuse not to meet, not to hold trilateral talks, not to talk, and not to end or stop these killings. It's been the same story for years, and all our partners feel it. He's looking for excuses to wage war. It's always the same story, and our recent meeting with the President of the United States of America demonstrates this,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, the U.S. assesses the situation similarly, and“Russia needs to develop a desire to spend money not on death, but on something else-so that they there develop a desire to end this war.”

“And we are working together on this with the U.S., Europe, Canada, Japan, and many others around the world who are helping us-who are helping Ukraine, who are helping our people,” Zelensky emphasized.

He added that there will be a lot of diplomatic activity in the coming days and throughout October to change the situation.

“But in addition to this, the Lindsey Graham Act and other mechanisms of pressure-all of this must become even more effective,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky emphasized that the world must choose stronger responses to preven t the war from spreading further.