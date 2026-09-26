Zelensky: Russians Want To Cut Off Ukrainians' Internet And Communications

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky made these remarks in a video address posted on Facebook.

“I want to recognize everyone: all the agencies and businesses involved in protecting our critical infrastructure. The Russians are carrying out strikes against Ukrainian data centers and our communications infrastructure. Everyone sees this threat. The Russians' goal is simple: to leave Ukrainians without the internet, without communications, and without essential digital services,” Zelensky emphasized.

: Russians are not currently preparing to end wa

According to him, the High Command has made decisions regarding operational countermeasures against the enemy's plans, and there are clearly defined steps at every stage to protect Ukraine from this threat as well. The president thanked everyone who is carrying out this task.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cosmonova data center in Kyiv ceased operatio s following a Russian attack.