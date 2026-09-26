Prince Harry Wants Earl Spencer For Rumoured Princess Diana Documentary Project: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Harry is reportedly seeking Earl Spencer's involvement in a potential documentary about Princess Diana ahead of the 30th anniversary of her death, although no project has been confirmed.

Prince Harry reportedly wants Earl Spencer for Diana documentary

Reports about the possible project emerged this week, with Page Six claiming Harry has been“wooing” Spencer to take part in the documentary. The report said the Duke of Sussex has been approaching people connected to Diana as he considers ways to mark the milestone anniversary in 2027.

However, the documentary has not been formally announced. PEOPLE reported that Harry is considering several ways to honour his mother's legacy, including a possible documentary, but no project has been finalised or confirmed.

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He has reportedly reached out to members of Diana 's family and her friends as part of those discussions.

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Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, is among the family members whose involvement has attracted attention. His potential participation comes as he promotes his memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which examines his relationship with Diana and his memories of events surrounding her life and death.

The book has already drawn considerable attention because of Spencer's claims about the royal family, including allegations concerning King Charles III's reaction following Diana's death in 1997. Buckingham Palace has responded by saying that grief can affect memory and judgement, while Spencer has maintained that he was accurately recounting what he remembers.

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Spencer has also recently spoken publicly about Harry and Meghan Markle. In an interview with the BBC, he said he worried about Harry's security and described aspects of the media treatment of Harry and Meghan as echoing the treatment Diana received. He also said he did not take sides between Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.

The reported documentary would come 30 years after Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. Harry was 12 at the time, while William was 15.

Harry and William previously appeared together in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which featured both brothers discussing their memories of Diana.

According to reports, any new project would be linked to Harry's efforts to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother's death. The Telegraph, cited by The Independent, reported that Archewell Productions could be involved and that Netflix could potentially be connected through the Sussexes' existing arrangement with the streaming service. However, the details remain unconfirmed.

For now, Spencer's involvement remains part of the speculation surrounding the potential project. Neither Harry nor his representatives have publicly confirmed that a Diana documentary is being made.