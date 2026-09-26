Rajasthan CM Offers Prayers In Pratapgarh, Praises Tribal Culture

CM Sharma Visits Pratapgarh, Praises Tribal Culture

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Pratapgarh district on Saturday, where he offered prayers at the Deepeshwar Mahadev Temple. He was welcomed by the temple committee, and a traditional tribal 'Gair' dance was performed in his honour. Addressing the gathering, Sharma said, "This land holds a special place in the entire region for its rich tribal culture, glorious traditions, hardworking people, and natural wealth...Under PM Modi's leadership, our government is constantly working for the welfare of the public...If my farmers, labourers, and village-based livestock rearers prosper, then prosperity will undoubtedly come to my villages, my cities, and my entire state"

BJP President Joins Cleanliness Campaign in Jaipur

On Friday, Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin at his official residence in Jaipur. Nabin visited the Chief Minister's residence after participating in the 'Swachhata Seva Abhiyan' (Cleanliness Service Campaign) under the 'Seva Sankalp' initiative in Jaipur. During the campaign, Nabin also took a pledge to remain conscious of cleanliness and dedicate time to the cause. He pledged to perform voluntary labour by contributing 100 hours annually, or two hours every week, towards cleanliness and public service. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were also present during the campaign.

Dy CM Highlights Importance of Consistent Cleanliness

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Kumari emphasised the need for cleanliness, adding that it is not a one-day task but something that needs to be done regularly. She told reporters, "I believe this conveys a very important message to the people of the country, and specifically to all citizens of Rajasthan, about the need for us to come together for cleanliness. It highlights what we can do individually: participate in the cleanliness drive. This is not a one-day task; it is something we must do consistently... A message regarding this was conveyed, and everyone participated in taking a pledge; the National President himself administered the oath. I feel this is crucial for our city and our state."

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