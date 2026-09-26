Azerbaijani FM Holds 37 Bilateral Meetings In New York
"The intensive diplomatic agenda provided an important opportunity to advance Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, strengthen bilateral partnerships.
The discussions reaffirmed Azerbaijan's active contribution to the multilateral agenda.
Azerbaijan will continue to actively engage with international partners in promoting peace, stability, connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation.
37 bilateral meetings with counterparts, head of international organisations, and state officials;
17 bilateral documents;
Delivered speeches at 11 high-level events, including the General Debate of UNGA81, Ministerial Meetings of G-77 & China, GDI, OIC, OTS, ECO, LLDC, OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir, Trans-Caspian and TRIPP Route Session, US Chamber of Commerce Round Table, and WTO World Economic Leaders Luncheon," the statement said.
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