Azerbaijani FM Holds 37 Bilateral Meetings In New York

Delivered speeches at 11 high-level events, including the General Debate of UNGA81, Ministerial Meetings of G-77 & China, GDI, OIC, OTS, ECO, LLDC, OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir, Trans-Caspian and TRIPP Route Session, US Chamber of Commerce Round Table, and WTO World Economic Leaders Luncheon," the statement said.

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