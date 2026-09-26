Watch: Monkey's Unexpected Visit To Ranchi Liquor Shop Takes A Sleepy Turn After It Drinks From Bottle

MENAFN - Live Mint) A monkey entered a liquor shop at Ormanjhi 's Block Chowk in Ranchi, drank from a bottle and later fell asleep inside the premises, prompting a rescue team to intervene.

Ranchi liquor shop gets unusual visitor as monkey drinks from bottle and dozes off

A monkey gave shopkeepers and onlookers an unexpected surprise after entering a liquor shop in Ranchi's Ormanjhi area, drinking from a bottle kept inside and then falling asleep on the premises.

The unusual incident was reported from Block Chowk in Ormanjhi, where the animal suddenly made its way into the shop. What followed quickly became the centre of attention, with people gathering around to watch the unexpected visitor.

According to reports, the monkey wandered around the liquor shop before drinking from a bottle kept inside. It then settled down and appeared to fall into a deep sleep. Videos of the incident later surfaced online, showing the monkey lying inside the shop.

The unusual scene was also reported by News9Live, which said shop workers initially tried to drive the monkey away and even offered biscuits to distract it. However, the animal remained inside the premises.

The monkey eventually drank liquor from one of the bottles, according to reports, before lying down. The episode left people at the shop surprised, while those who gathered at the spot recorded videos on their mobile phones.

| Bitten by monkey at Taj Mahal, taken to hospital in e-rickshaw: Tourist's ordeal

As word of the incident spread, a rescue team was called to the location to deal with the animal safely. It was also reported that efforts were made to remove the monkey from the shop without causing it harm.

Social media reactions

The incident has since attracted attention online, with the footage being widely shared. The sight of a monkey entering a liquor shop, drinking from a bottle and then apparently falling asleep made for an unusual sequence.

One user wrote,“Monkey can't open the lid of bottle, I am sure it was someone who made him drink the alcohol and later claimed it was Monkey who drank it (sic).”

Another user reacted,“imagine being the rescue team called for drunk monkey removal (sic).”

A third user wrote,“Drank "Magic moments" thinking it is water. But honestly, better behavior than half the human customers after a half bottle. No fight, no drama, just immediate bedtime (sic).”

Another reaction read,“the real question is which bottle he picked first honestly respect the commitment to a nap (sic).”

One user said,“Poor thing thought it was water or a beverage. While we steal their land and cut down trees such incidents will increase (sic).”

Another person summed it up by writing,“it's tough being a monkey amongst modern humans these days (sic).”

It was later reported that the monkey later regained consciousness and left the shop.

| In a first, Bengal to see a complete liquor ban on Ashtami during Durga Puja

The episode was also reported by other news outlets, with some accounts carrying additional claims about the animal and the quantity of liquor consumed. However, the reports vary on those details.

For the people present at the Ormanjhi shop, the incident turned an otherwise ordinary day into an unexpected spectacle. The monkey's brief stay inside the liquor shop, followed by its apparent nap, was enough to draw a crowd and send footage of the incident circulating online.