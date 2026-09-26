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Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day Shared On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages (PHOTO)


2026-09-26 04:17:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Post on the occasion of September 27 - the Day of Remembrance has been published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media pages.

Trend presents the post:

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Trend News Agency

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