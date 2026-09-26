Conservative Independent and Certified Write-in Candidate L.D. Howard introduces herself to the audience at the recent Asian American Alliance of San Antonio Candidate Forum held at the Alamo College, presenting a viable 3rd option for frustrated voters.

Families have a right to know where candidates stand on issues that affect children and parental rights.

- L.D. Howard

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L.D. Howard, a certified write-in conservative independent candidate for Texas House District 124, is urging candidates seeking public office to clearly state their positions on irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors.

Howard said the issue was highlighted during a recent candidate forum when a candidate was asked whether he supports gender-transition surgery for children.

"Voters deserve clear answers from those seeking to represent them," Howard said. "Families have a right to know where candidates stand on issues that affect children and parental rights."

Howard said she opposes gender-transition surgery for minors, arguing that children should be protected from making permanent medical decisions before reaching adulthood.

"I believe children deserve time to mature before making life-altering decisions about their bodies," Howard said. "My concern is focused on protecting minors while ensuring they receive compassionate care, support and appropriate mental health services."

Howard also expressed concern about medical interventions that may have long-term effects on a child's physical development or fertility. She said parents should have access to complete information and that young people experiencing distress deserve respectful, individualized care.

According to Howard, her position is shaped by both her Christian faith and his background in clinical mental health counseling.

"My faith teaches me to protect the vulnerable, and my professional experience has reinforced the importance of listening carefully and approaching every situation with compassion," Howard said.

Howard emphasized that adults should be free to make decisions regarding their own bodies but said minors require additional protections while they are developing and maturing.

She concluded by encouraging candidates to provide clear and direct responses when asked whether they support irreversible gender-transition surgery for minors.

"Families deserve transparency from those who want to serve in public office," Howard said.

About L.D. Howard

L.D. Howard is a certified write-in conservative independent candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 124, representing Greater Lackland and San Antonio's West Side. His campaign focuses on faith, service, accountability and practical solutions to issues affecting local families and communities.

For more information, visit teamldhowardfortexas.

L.D. Howard is an independent candidate committed to faith, service, accountability, and bringing people together to solve real problems in District 124.

Sheldon Smith

Sandbank Group, Inc.

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Texas House District 124 Deserves Another Choice: A Direct Question about Children Deserves an Answer News Provided By Sandbank Group, Inc. September 26, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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