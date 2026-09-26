Viral Video: Sparks Fly From Train Toilet As Passengers Are Left Stunned! (WATCH)

A bizarre incident inside an Indian train has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed sparks and a bright glow emerging from a squat toilet as the train appeared to slow down.

Viral Video: Man Harasses Girl While Following Her At Kamakhya Railway Station! (WATCH)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 24india (@24indianx)

Viral Video: Unborn Baby Goat Moves Inside Mother's Womb! (WATCH)

The footage captures the unusual moment from inside the train's toilet, where sudden flashes can be seen coming from the floor. The unexpected sparks reportedly left passengers startled, while the dramatic visuals quickly began circulating online.

The incident has prompted several questions among viewers, with many wondering what could have caused the sparks to appear at that particular moment. Some users have raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of railway toilets and other components inside trains.

However, the exact circumstances behind the incident remain unclear. The viral footage shows the sparks but does not provide enough information to establish their source or confirm what triggered them.

There has been no independent confirmation regarding the cause of the unusual occurrence based solely on the video. While the clip has generated considerable discussion online, viewers have been urged not to draw conclusions without verified information.

The video continues to attract attention on social media, with users debating the possible reason behind the strange incident.