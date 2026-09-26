Viral Video: Japan Airlines Plane Bursts Into Flames After Haneda Runway Collision! (WATCH)

Tokyo: Dramatic footage from inside a Japan Airlines flight captured the tense moments after the aircraft collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane while landing at Haneda Airport. The Airbus A350 was carrying 379 passengers and crew members when the collision occurred. Shortly after the impact, smoke began filling the cabin as a fire broke out, creating a chaotic situation for those on board.

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Despite the severity of the incident, passengers and crew members were able to evacuate the aircraft through the emergency exits. The evacuation was carried out while the plane was engulfed in smoke and flames, with the footage showing passengers remaining inside the cabin as they waited for instructions to leave. All 379 people aboard the Japan Airlines flight were safely evacuated, according to reports. The incident highlighted the importance of emergency procedures and the response of the flight crew during a rapidly developing crisis.

The collision occurred after the Japan Airlines aircraft landed at Haneda and came into contact with the Japan Coast Guard aircraft on the runway. The accident prompted a major emergency response at the airport. Footage from inside the aircraft later circulated widely online, giving viewers a glimpse of the tense moments during the evacuation.