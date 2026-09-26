J&K Tightens Juvenile Justice Rules

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, introducing provisions for inquiries, suspension and time-bound action against members of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs).

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the amended rules, any complaint against a JJB member will be subject to an inquiry by the government, except in the case of judicial officers. Complaints against judicial members will be forwarded to the Registrar of the High Court for necessary action.

The rules mandate that an inquiry must be completed within two months, while appropriate action is to be taken within one month of its completion.

The government may also suspend a JJB member if a criminal case is registered against them, pending an inquiry. Suspension may also follow an inquiry after the member has been given an opportunity to be heard.

The amendments have also introduced restrictions on appointments to Child Welfare Committees.

Persons associated with organisations receiving foreign contributions will not be eligible for appointment as CWC chairperson or member. Similarly, individuals working with NGOs or organisations implementing the Juvenile Justice Act will be ineligible where their appointment could result in a conflict of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amended rules also provide for action against CWC chairpersons and members facing complaints. The government may suspend such a person pending inquiry.

Such inquiries are required to be completed within two months, with the government empowered to take appropriate action within one month after completion of the inquiry.

The amendments effectively establish a time-bound mechanism for dealing with complaints against members of bodies responsible for matters concerning children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, introducing provisions for inquiries, suspension and time-bound action against members of Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) and Child Welfare Committees (CWCs).

Read Also Kashmir Measures a Child's Love in Kilometres Kashmir's Other Marghoob Writes About the Child We Lose

As per the amended rules, any complaint against a JJB member will be subject to an inquiry by the government, except in the case of judicial officers. Complaints against judicial members will be forwarded to the Registrar of the High Court for necessary action.

The rules mandate that an inquiry must be completed within two months, while appropriate action is to be taken within one month of its completion.

The government may also suspend a JJB member if a criminal case is registered against them, pending an inquiry. Suspension may also follow an inquiry after the member has been given an opportunity to be heard.

The amendments have also introduced restrictions on appointments to Child Welfare Committees.

Persons associated with organisations receiving foreign contributions will not be eligible for appointment as CWC chairperson or member. Similarly, individuals working with NGOs or organisations implementing the Juvenile Justice Act will be ineligible where their appointment could result in a conflict of interest.

The amended rules also provide for action against CWC chairpersons and members facing complaints. The government may suspend such a person pending inquiry.

Such inquiries are required to be completed within two months, with the government empowered to take appropriate action within one month after completion of the inquiry.

The amendments effectively establish a time-bound mechanism for dealing with complaints against members of bodies responsible for matters concerning children in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection. (KNO)