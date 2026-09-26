J&K Daily Wagers Plan Assembly Gherao Tomorrow

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Casual Daily Wagers Forum has announced an Assembly gherao in Srinagar on September 28, demanding a clear and time-bound roadmap for the regularisation of nearly 61,000 daily wagers.

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Forum president Sajad Ahmad Paray, addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday, appealed to political parties, trade unions, religious leaders, civil society organisations, media representatives and other sections of society to join the proposed protest.

Paray said thousands of casual daily wagers had been serving the government and the public for more than two decades but were still awaiting a concrete policy for their regularisation.

He referred to the government's decision of March 11, 2025, to constitute a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to examine the issue and submit recommendations and a roadmap for regularisation within six months.

He also cited Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's assurance in the Legislative Assembly on April 1, 2026, in response to a question by Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, that the regularisation process would be initiated in phases during the current financial year.

However, Paray said there was still no clarity on the committee's report or a concrete mechanism for implementing the regularisation process.

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He said the uncertainty had affected thousands of workers and their families and urged the government to engage with their representatives and provide a time-bound roadmap.

The Forum also appealed to ruling and opposition legislators, religious scholars, civil society representatives, trade union leaders, senior citizens and other stakeholders to support the protesting workers.

Paray urged the Mufti Azam of Jammu and Kashmir and the wider religious community to raise the issue and highlight the concerns of families dependent on the daily wagers.

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The Forum said several political leaders, religious personalities, civil society representatives and trade union leaders had contacted it and expressed their willingness to participate in the September 28programme.

It appealed to casual daily wagers from across Jammu and Kashmir to reach Srinagar early on September 28 for a peaceful protest march.

The Forum said the programme would remain peaceful and democratic and reiterated its demand for government engagement and a clear, time-bound roadmap for regularisation.