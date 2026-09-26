EAM Jaishankar Urges End To Gulf And Ukraine Conflicts

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday called for an end to hostilities in the Gulf and Ukraine, warning that the conflicts were“threatening progress and retarding development” far beyond their immediate regions.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said India was prepared to do everything possible to help improve the situation, particularly on food and energy security.

“We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities,” he noted, stressing the need to ensure the safety of seafarers and the uninterrupted shipment of energy and foodgrains.

On the Gulf, EAM Jaishankar said the conflict was exacerbating an already difficult situation.

“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce,” he stated.

Turning to Ukraine, he emphasised the urgent need to safeguard seafarers and maintain supplies of foodgrains and energy.“India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace,” he added.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jaishankar said:“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, endless war must give way now to an end to war.”

On West Asia, he reiterated India's support for a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace as sovereign states.

He underlined that this was essential for durable peace.

“India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people,” he said.