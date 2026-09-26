Meet Keze.Ai AI Social Media Manager Is Now Available To The Public Worldwide

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Keze replaces the work – and the cost – of a social media manager, and is now out of beta for small businesses and creators everywhere Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Keze, an AI social media manager for small businesses and content creators developed by Giran Foundry LLC, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, today made its platform generally available to the public worldwide. The launch moves Keze out of beta testing and opens access to users in every market.

Keze is not another content app to add to the stack. It replaces the role of a social media manager – trend research, content ideas and finished posts – for the people who currently do that work themselves. A user tells the platform what their business is; Keze finds what is trending for that niche and generates finished, ready-to-publish content – short videos, carousels and text posts – that the user can post straight away. There is nothing to learn and nothing to brief.

The economics are the point. A social media manager or agency typically costs $300 to $1,000 a month. Keze covers the same work – trends and finished content – from about $9 a month, with generation billed on credits. For a small business or a growing personal brand, that is the difference between keeping a presence on social media and going without one.

The product is aimed at the people who run their own social media and find it a burden: local businesses without a marketer – salons, cafés, shops, tutors, independent experts – and creators and solo experts who are growing but stretched thin on ideas and consistency. What they have in common is simple: they are their own social media manager, and Keze takes that role off them.

“Most AI products hand you another tool to learn. Keze does the opposite – it takes the job off your plate. Small and medium businesses and growing personal brands hit the same wall early on: they need a steady presence on social media, but they can't yet justify a marketing hire or an agency. We built Keze for exactly that gap – the trends and the finished posts a manager would produce, from about $9 a month instead of several hundred, so they can put their money into the business while they grow,” said Dima Raketa, Founder of Keze.

Keze is developed by Giran Foundry LLC in the United Arab Emirates. The platform is built on a plain principle – done is better than perfect: a good post published today does more than a perfect one next week. New users start with free content and see the result before they pay.

Keze is available now at keze

Keze is an AI social media manager for small businesses and content creators, developed by UAE-based Giran Foundry LLC. Rather than adding another tool, it replaces the role of a social media manager: it finds what is trending for a user's niche and generates finished, ready-to-publish content – short videos, carousels and text posts – so users can keep a consistent social media presence without hiring a marketer or learning marketing. Keze is led by Founder Dima Raketa.