Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ready Until Finish: Marshals See Anniversary Grand Prix Through To Finish

Ready Until Finish: Marshals See Anniversary Grand Prix Through To Finish


2026-09-26 03:12:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix has come to an end, bringing a demanding day of work for the marshals to a close with the chequered flag. At the Baku City Circuit, 1,100 marshals remained at their posts throughout the race, ready to respond to incidents on the track within seconds.

From the practice sessions through to the main race, their quick reactions and coordinated work played an important role in ensuring the event was conducted smoothly. As the drivers battled over 51 laps to reach the finish, the marshals remained focused on every development on the track.

The cars crossed the finish line and the race came to an end, while the marshals successfully saw another Azerbaijan Grand Prix through safely.

MENAFN26092026000195011045ID1111720358



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search