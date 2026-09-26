Ready Until Finish: Marshals See Anniversary Grand Prix Through To Finish

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix has come to an end, bringing a demanding day of work for the marshals to a close with the chequered flag. At the Baku City Circuit, 1,100 marshals remained at their posts throughout the race, ready to respond to incidents on the track within seconds.

From the practice sessions through to the main race, their quick reactions and coordinated work played an important role in ensuring the event was conducted smoothly. As the drivers battled over 51 laps to reach the finish, the marshals remained focused on every development on the track.

The cars crossed the finish line and the race came to an end, while the marshals successfully saw another Azerbaijan Grand Prix through safely.