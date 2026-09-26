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F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: 2,000 Volunteers Behind Every Moment From Start To Finish

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: 2,000 Volunteers Behind Every Moment From Start To Finish


2026-09-26 03:12:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

During the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, everything at the Baku City Circuit is measured in seconds. Cars complete laps at high speed, the grandstands fill up and streams of fans continue to arrive. In the middle of all this activity, around 2,000 volunteers are at work across the circuit.

They can be seen at different points around the track. Volunteers help fans find their way, welcome guests, work at information points and support the operational side of the race.

The number of people wanting to be part of this team continues to grow every year. This year, 49,000 applications were received within just 72 hours. Over the past 10 years, more than 20,000 volunteers have become part of Formula 1 races held in Baku.

Formula 1 is therefore about more than just drivers and cars. Behind every moment of the race is a large team working to make the event happen.

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AzerNews

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