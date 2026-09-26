Footage Of Main Race Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage dedicated to main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been posted on the official social media pages of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads: "On September 26, the main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place on the Baku City Circuit. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members watched the race."

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