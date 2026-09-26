Russian Forces Strike Lebiazhe In Kharkiv Region With Missile, Casualties Reported
"Four people were injured. Among those affected are two children, aged 5 and 12, who suffered acute stress reactions," the statement said.Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv region: Injury toll rises to five, including two children
According to Syniehubov, the attack damaged an apartment building and 15 vehicles. Emergency services are working at the scene.
As reported, six people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the previous 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling.
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