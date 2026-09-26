MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Communications Department of the 8th Army Corps of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The military said that "Russia's Ministry of Defense has a tradition: once every year and a half, it 'liberates' the settlement of Marine in the Sumy region."

"Today is that day.

This time, according to the enemy's Defense Ministry, Russian troops allegedly drove Ukrainian Armed Forces units out of the village 'as a result of fierce fighting.' The previous 'liberation' reported by Russian forces took place on May 19, 2025, and at that time it was described as having resulted from 'decisive actions.' Over 16 months, decisive actions have turned into fierce fighting, while Marine remained under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces throughout this period," the 8th Army Corps of the Air Assault Forces said.

"The news surprised even their own side. At 06:34, enemy propagandists were writing about 'advances in the area of Marine.' Three hours later, the advance suddenly became a liberation. Such speed was not achieved on the battlefield, but there were no problems achieving it on Telegram," the military said.

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They emphasized that since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have not captured a single settlement in the area of responsibility of the 8th Army Corps of the Air Assault Forces along the Northern Slobozhanskyi axis, despite Russian forces reporting the "liberation" of such settlements, adding: "It is the same with Marine."

"Based on the enemy's logic, we can expect the next 'liberation' of this settlement around the beginning of 2028," the 8th Army Corps said.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to control Dobropillia in Donetsk region, while Russian assault groups are being destroyed on the approaches.