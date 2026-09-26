Fire At Warehouse In Kyiv Region Extinguished After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the DSNS, Russian forces had already attempted to attack the warehouse building during the night of September 25. The facility was damaged at the time, but no fire broke out.

"After the daytime attack, a large-scale fire broke out here. Extinguishing it took nearly a day and was complicated by numerous air-raid alerts. Because of the threat to their lives, rescuers were forced to periodically retreat to a safe distance and then return to work after the all-clear was given," the DSNS said.

Russian attack on highway in Odesa region injures three people and damages trucks

Despite the difficult conditions, the fire was brought under control. DSNS rescuers, along with additional personnel and equipment, were involved in the operation.

There were no deaths or injuries.

Work to dismantle and cool down the structures is continuing at the site.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, Russian forces attacked twice in Brovary district a civilian warehouse used by a logistics partner of the American McDonald's chain. The first strike occurred at around 03:00, followed by a second strike during the day. The second attack caused a fire.