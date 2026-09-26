Ukraine To See Up To 21°C Tomorrow, With Rain Possible In Some Eastern Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Partly cloudy. No precipitation, except for brief showers in some parts of the east and southeast of the country. Fog in some western regions overnight and in the morning. Winds mainly northeasterly at 5-10 m/s. Temperatures will be 6-11°C overnight, reaching 15°C in the southeast; 16-21°C during the day. In the Carpathians, temperatures will be 0-5°C above freezing at night and 10-15°C during the day,” the forecasters said.

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According to their forecast, partly cloudy weather with no precipitation is expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on September 27.

Temperatures in Kyiv will be around 10°C at night and 18-20°C during the day. In the region, temperatures will be 6-11°C at night and 16-21°C during the day.