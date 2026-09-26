Kyiv Internet Provider Kolo.TV Hit By Russian Strike For Third Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the provider announced this on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, we have had a third hit this morning. We are already working on deploying backup systems and rerouting traffic. This time, the situation is considerably more difficult," the company said in a statement.

The company said it was working to restore its services.

Russian forces launch another attack on Cosmonova data center

"Chats, the website and phone lines are also unavailable, but we are restoring them promptly," the company said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the television channels My – Ukraine and Novyny have reported broadcasting problems following strikes on data centers in Kyiv.