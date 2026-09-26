Russian Forces Destroy Warehouse Belonging To Japanese Restaurant Chain
“As a result of the Russian attack, our warehouse, along with all inventory and packaging, was destroyed,” the statement reads.
Despite this, all restaurants in the chain and the delivery service remain open.Read also: Fire at warehouse in Kyiv region extinguished after Russian attack
It is noted that every effort will be made to replenish necessary supplies as quickly as possible, ensure a full menu, and maintain uninterrupted operations.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, Russian forces twice attacked a civilian warehouse in the Brovary District of Kyiv Oblast that is used by a logistics partner of the American McDonald's chain.
Photo:“Sushiya” press service
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