Russian Strike Sparks Fire In Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, according to Ukrinform.

“This afternoon, Russian troops once again attacked the residential area of the village of Velykyi Burluk with strike drones. The strike set a outbuilding on the grounds of a private residence on fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties,” the statement said.

Russian drone strikes civilian car inregion

Rescue workers carried out their operations despite the threat of further shelling, the department noted.

As previously reported, on September 14, Russian troops launched a drone strike on a market area in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire.