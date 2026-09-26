Russian Shelling Injures Three People In Nikopol District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A 64-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment,” Hanzha said.

According to his report, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrove, Mozolevsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk came under attack throughout the day.

Russian airstrike inpetrovsk region leaves minor girl and woman killed, two others injured

Businesses, infrastructure, a store, private homes, and cars were damaged.

As previously reported, on September 26, a teenage girl and a woman were killed and two other people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Synelnykivskyi District of the Dnipropetrovsk region.