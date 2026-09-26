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Russian Shelling Injures Three People In Nikopol District

Russian Shelling Injures Three People In Nikopol District


2026-09-26 03:11:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A 64-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment,” Hanzha said.

According to his report, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrove, Mozolevsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk came under attack throughout the day.

Read also: Russian airstrike in Dnipro petrovsk region leaves minor girl and woman killed, two others injured

Businesses, infrastructure, a store, private homes, and cars were damaged.

As previously reported, on September 26, a teenage girl and a woman were killed and two other people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Synelnykivskyi District of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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UkrinForm

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