Russian Shelling Injures Three People In Nikopol District
“A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. A 64-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment,” Hanzha said.
According to his report, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, Myrove, Mozolevsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk came under attack throughout the day.Read also: Russian airstrike in Dnipro petrovsk region leaves minor girl and woman killed, two others injured
Businesses, infrastructure, a store, private homes, and cars were damaged.
As previously reported, on September 26, a teenage girl and a woman were killed and two other people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Synelnykivskyi District of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
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