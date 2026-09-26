Russian Attack In Kyiv Region Damages Private Home And Injures Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, during the enemy attack in the Bucha district, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction. She is receiving the necessary assistance. A private home and a car were also damaged,” the message reads.

All necessary emergency services are on the scene. Specialists are assessing the damage caused by the attack and working to repair it.

Russian airstrikes onkill two people and injure 23

“Once again, Russia has turned its weapons against civilians and civilian targets. Stay safe. Do not ignore air raid sirens, and take shelter when danger strikes,” Tkachenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people, including two childre, were injured in the Kyiv region on the night of September 26 as a result of a Russian attack.