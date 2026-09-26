APC Begins Construction Of $1.1 Billion Southern Expansion Project

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Potash Company (APC) on Saturday officially commenced construction on its third cold crystallisation plant, a core component of its Southern Expansion Project carrying an estimated cost of $1.1 billion, marking the largest investment project in the company's history.

The launch of physical construction follows the completion of technical and engineering studies, moving the project into active execution after its initial inauguration by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan in May 2025, Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

APC Chairman Shehadah Abu Hdeib said that the southern expansion aligns directly with Economic Modernisation Vision objectives to boost the mining and fertilizer sectors' contribution to GDP and national exports.

He highlighted that the strategic investment strengthens Jordan's position in global potash markets while supporting international food security through essential agricultural inputs.

APC CEO Maen Nsour noted that the facility transitions APC from design phases to field implementation under a comprehensive plan focused on operational efficiency and advanced technical standards.

Nsour added that the expansion enhances product flexibility, enabling APC to supply high-purity varieties including European-standard potash as well as white and red granular potash.

The project also incorporates upgraded logistics, storage, and handling infrastructure connecting production to Aqaba ports.

The Southern Expansion Project features two main packages, which are the new cold crystallisation plant with modern storage facilities, and new solar evaporation ponds spanning approximately 27 square kilometres equipped with harvesters, pumping stations, and pipelines.

The project is expected to generate around 4,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 300 permanent positions upon operation.

The project will prioritise local community employment alongside specialised training programs for Jordanian technical staff. International specialised firms are delivering engineering designs, crystallization technology, control systems, and institutional supervision.