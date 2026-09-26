Arab Politicians: King's UN Address Places Palestinian Issue On Top Of World Attention

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech at the UN General Assembly has garnered widespread Arab attention as it hammered home the messages on the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, respect of state sovereignty and international law, as well as the global community's duty to uphold regional security and stability.

Arab politicians highlighted the King's reaffirmation of Jordan's unwavering position on the Palestinian cause and rejection of the displacement of Palestinians or the liquidation of their cause.

Emphasis was also placed on the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, alongside warnings of the repercussions of ongoing tensions and threats to the security of Jordan and the region, given the unfolding situation in the Palestinian territories and Syria.

In interviews with Petra, Arab officials and politicians were unanimous on the key points raised by His Majesty in international forums.

The King's address at the UN reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the need to move from crisis management to addressing root causes, while highlighting the interconnection between the security of regional states, respecting their sovereignty, and preserving their stability, they said.

Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammad Saleh noted the King's emphasis on regional security and stability, as well as messages of respecting state sovereignty and rejecting policies that exacerbate regional crises.

"His Majesty's speech was powerful and bold, putting things in their proper perspective, reaffirming Arab constants, and placing the Arab equation at the heart of the international context," he said, adding that the King regards Syria's security as Jordan's own national security, speaking clearly and straightforwardly.

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry noted that His Majesty had championed the Palestinian cause, adding that the Royal approach is "a serious and bold" effort to address the issue and tackle its root causes, rather than managing its repercussions.

Shoukry said resolving the conflict lies in the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the path to a just and comprehensive peace.

"This stance aligns with the points emphasized in the King's speech: that the continuation of the conflict without a political solution exacerbates crises and undermines peace prospects, and that addressing the Palestinian issue requires a just political solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and puts an end to cycles of violence and instability," he pointed out.

Adel Al Asoomi, former Speaker of the Arab Parliament, said the speech by His Majesty King Abdullah II clearly articulated the Arab stance on the region's crises and challenges, noting the King's role in defending regional security and stability and countering threats posed to regional states.

"The speech conveyed a responsible Arab vision calling for addressing the root causes of crises, rather than managing their consequences, and attaining security and peace based on respect for international law and the rights of peoples to freedom and independence, said Al Asoomi.

He noted Jordan's steadfast position in defending the Palestinian cause, rejecting the displacement of Palestinians or the liquidation of their cause, and upholding the two-state solution and valued the Kingdom's role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and preserving their historical and legal status quo.

Mustafa Barghouti, leader of the Palestinian National Initiative, said the position articulated by His Majesty was a big shock to Israel and the international community at large as he told the UN General Assembly that the events unfolding in the West Bank and Gaza are not just isolated measures, but are part of a systematic Israeli policy to ethnically cleanse and exterminate the Palestinian people.

//Petra//SS