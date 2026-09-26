Princess Basma Sponsors Goodwill Campaign Activity In Manara

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 26 (Petra) - The Goodwill Campaign, led by the Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), provided in-kind assistance to about 150 needy families, and clothes for 50 orphan children in the Al-Manara district of East Amman on Saturday.

The campaign, within the "Paths of Knowledge" program, offered study assistance to 15 male and female students in the area, who are studying at school, to help them complete their academic journey and obtain degrees that qualify them to engage in the labor market, build their future, and help their families.

Her Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, Chairperson of the campaign's Higher Committee, said during the delivery of aid that the campaign is a national model in charitable and volunteer work, and its message is integrated with national efforts aimed at achieving human, social and economic development in Jordan.

She said the campaign, with the support of partners, plays an integrated development role through providing aid and creating the conditions to help families and target groups, improve their lives, enable them to rely on themselves, connect young people with training and employment opportunities, and support productive projects, especially domestic projects for women.

Her Highness pointed out the campaign's keenness to contribute to empowering women, raising them with the necessary skills and expertise, and facilitating their involvement in the labor market through appropriate job opportunities as a source of income for them and their families.

She expressed pride in cooperating with the campaign partners to reach target groups through the campaign's programs and various initiatives, as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and social solidarity, and a faithful translation of the campaign's message and its noble humanitarian, charitable and voluntary goals.

Princess Basma listened to a presentation on the campaign's programs for the next stage in the Al Manara area, by linking young men and women job seekers to the "Forsati" platform, with the aim of providing training and networking them with employers.

At Zaid bin Haritha Elementary School, the campaign provided school uniforms for 100 students.

//Petra//SS