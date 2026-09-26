GCC: Houthi Attacks On Riyadh Constitute Dangerous Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 26 (Petra) – The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned ballistic and drone Houthi attacks on the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, describing the escalation as a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to the safety and security of civilians and regional stability.

In a statement issued Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi affirmed the unified position of GCC member states in support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their full backing for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Albudaiwi called on the international community to adopt a firm position aimed at putting an end to the repeated Houthi attacks.

//Petra// AK