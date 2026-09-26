Social Security Corporation Rolls Out Electronic Services Through Mobile Application

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 26 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Saturday launched a new suite of electronic services through its mobile application for individuals. According to a statement, the roll-out of services is part of the SSC's ongoing efforts to enhance digital services and expand the range of transactions that can be completed online.

The move aims to facilitate access to social security services and entitlements for insured persons, retirees and beneficiaries anytime and anywhere, according to the statement.

The Corporation said the "Virtual Calculation" service for early and mandatory retirement pensions was the most prominent of the new services added to the application.

The service enables subscribers to view their estimated pension amount online without having to visit SSC branches.

The Corporation highlighted the "Include Yourself" service, which enables workers to submit a notification if they are not covered by social security or if they are not covered based on their actual wages.

The Corporation then verifies their status and takes the necessary measures to ensure coverage in accordance with the Social Security Law.

The new package includes a service for requesting immediate medical treatment for work-related injuries.

The service allows treatment requests to be submitted electronically following a workplace accident, streamlining access to immediate medical care at medical facilities approved by the Corporation.

The Corporation said the insured person's dashboard has been expanded to display the duration of their social security coverage and the time remaining until they become eligible for early and mandatory retirement pensions.

It highlighted the introduction of a data-access authorisation service, which enables individuals to authorise banks where they hold accounts to access their social security data.

The Corporation said the launch of the new suite of services forms part of its ongoing efforts to enhance electronic services, improve the user experience and shift more services and procedures to convenient and secure digital channels.

The move is intended to facilitate access to rights and services without the need to visit the Corporation's branches.

The Corporation encouraged insured individuals, retirees and beneficiaries to download the "SSC Jordan" application or update their existing version to benefit from the new services available anytime and anywhere.

//Petra// AK