Salonist Opens Its Marketplace To Beauty And Wellness Businesses With No Listing Fees

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 8:07 am - Salonist provides beauty and wellness businesses a platform where they can manage scheduling, point of sale, and customer management from one system.

Beauty and wellness businesses across the globe can now access the Salonist platform for free. There will be no charge at all to be featured in the Salonist marketplace. Salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness centers can now open a free account and become visible to those customers in their area who are searching for services, without having to pay any joining fee or monthly subscription fee.

In other words, there is a significant difference between the Salonist marketplace and most others. A lot of websites take not only money from people for bookings but also charge business owners just for showing their business in search results and take a commission out of the deal. For small salons and freelancers, it is a huge sum, and Salonist do not want to take money from them at all.

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Built to Get Businesses Found, Not to Charge Them for It

The idea behind the marketplace is pretty simple. A business shouldn't have to pay just to exist online. So instead of getting visibility behind a fee, Salonist lets any business build a full profile, complete with services, pricing, stylist bios, and photos of their work, and put it in front of people searching nearby.

The listing isn't a separate system either. It is automatically linked with the Salonist reservation calendar already present in the system, meaning that the appointment from the marketplace will appear in the calendar alongside other reservations. There is no need for manual entry of any kind.

Why This Actually Matters to Small Businesses

Most of the beauty and wellness industry runs on small teams and independent operators. A lot of them can't justify spending money on visibility when that money could go toward supplies, staff, or just keeping the lights on. Cutting out listing fees changes the math for these businesses in a real way.

Clients find them without extra spend

A business gets a searchable page the moment it signs up, so people looking to book locally can actually find it, without the owner having to run ads or pay for placement.

Everything stays in one system

Because bookings sync with the tools a business already uses, there's no juggling a second calendar or a separate dashboard just to handle marketplace clients.

Smaller shops get a real shot

A single-chair studio and a multi-location spa show up on equal footing. What sets them apart is service quality and reviews, not who spent more on marketing.

"We heard this complaint over and over from salon owners: getting found online shouldn't cost money they don't have," said Mr. Neeraj Gupta, CEO at Salonist. "So we opened the marketplace with no listing fees. A brand-new studio and an established spa can now compete on the same terms, and those terms are simply who does the better work."

How to Get Listed

Existing Salonist users can turn on a marketplace listing from their account in a few minutes. New businesses can sign up directly and get a profile live the same day. There's no contract, no trial period that quietly turns into a paid plan, and no fine print to worry about later.