Three Brewlando Beers Win At Best Florida Beer Oktoberfest Competition

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 12:50 pm - Guests can still taste the two gold medal winners, one silver medal winner and the full eight-beer Rundreise lineup through Oct. 4

ORLANDO, Fla. - (September 23, 2026) - Three seasonal beers from Brewlando's Rundreise Oktoberfest lineup were recognized at the 2026 Best Florida Beer Oktoberfest Pro competition, bringing home two gold medals and one silver.

Shoemaker Altbier won gold in the Hybrid – Altbier/Keller/Zwickle category, while Rauchator took gold in the Smoke Beer category. Kronenwirt Vienna Lager received silver in the Vienna-Style Lager category. The results also placed Brewlando in a tie for second in the competition's Heavy Medal brewer standings, among 203 judged entries across 16 medal groups.

“We created Rundreise to give our brewing team the chance to celebrate classic German beer styles, and earning three medals shows just how much care went into every beer,” said Shara Pathak, founder and owner of Brewlando.“The best part is that guests still have time to taste the winners - and all eight beers - before our Oktoberfest celebration wraps up.”

Rundreise continues through Oct. 4 at Brewlando's Hoffner Avenue and Sanford locations, giving guests time to try all three medal-winning beers along with the rest of the brewery's eight-beer tour of traditional German styles. The full lineup is available in a custom eight-pour flight, and guests can pair it with Brewlando's German Platter for Two featuring two brats and a giant pretzel.

“Rundreise” translates to“round trip” in German, a nod to the seven cities represented across the lineup. Brewlando brewed more than 1,300 gallons for the seasonal celebration, which includes:

.Munich - Helles

.Cologne - Kölsch

.Düsseldorf - Shoemaker Altbier (Gold)

.Leipzig - Gose

.Bamberg - Rauchator (Gold)

.Vienna - Kronenwirt Vienna Lager (Silver)

.Freising - Hefeweizen

.Munich - Märzen

The Oktoberfest celebration and Rundreise beers are available exclusively at Brewlando's Hoffner Avenue and Sanford locations through Oct. 4.

For more information about Brewlando, upcoming events and locations, visit Brewlando.

About Brewlando

Founded in 2022, Brewlando is a locally owned craft brewery and beverage company that has quickly become one of Central Florida's fastest-growing beverage brands. With multiple locations across the region, including its flagship brewery, The Winery & Tasting Room by Brewlando at ICON Park, Sanford and Maitland taprooms, and an upcoming location at Orlando International Airport, Brewlando continues to expand its footprint while remaining committed to locally crafted beverages, exceptional guest experiences and community partnerships. As the Official Craft Beer of UCF Athletics, Brewlando proudly celebrates the spirit and flavor of Central Florida.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

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