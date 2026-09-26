Beginquest Services Publishes Free Guide To Recover A Forgotten Udyam Registration Number

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 24, 2026 2:04 pm - Beginquest Services Pvt. Ltd. has published a free step-by-step guide for MSME owners who have forgotten their Udyam Registration Number. It explains how to recover the number through the official Udyam portal using OTP verification.

Beginquest Services Pvt. Ltd., a business and financial consultancy based in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, has published a free guide for small business owners who have forgotten their Udyam Registration Number. The guide explains, in simple language, how the number can be recovered from the official Udyam Registration portal of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, without paying any fee and without registering again.

The Udyam Registration Number is a key identifier for micro, small and medium enterprises in India. Banks often ask for it during loan applications, and it is also needed for government tenders, vendor onboarding, subsidy schemes and other MSME-related work. Many owners lose track of the number because the registration was completed years ago, often by a consultant, accountant or family member, and the certificate was never saved in an easy place. As a result, owners sometimes assume that they have to register again, which is not required.

According to the guide, the recovery process starts on the official portal at gov. The user opens the Print/Verify menu and selects the option named Forgot Udyam/UAM Number. The page then asks the user to choose a registration option, either Udyam Registration or the older Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum. Users looking for a current number are advised to select Udyam Registration, while the Udyog Aadhaar Memorandum option is meant for older UAM registrations.

Next, the user chooses whether the OTP should be sent to a mobile number or an email address, depending on what was provided in the original application. The guide stresses that the details entered must match the ones recorded during registration, because the portal sends the OTP only to that registered contact. After the user clicks Validate & Generate OTP and enters the OTP, the portal displays all registered numbers linked to that mobile number or email address. The guide also explains the standard format of a Udyam number, which includes the word UDYAM, a state code, a district code and a seven-digit serial number.

The guide also covers common problems, such as an OTP that does not arrive, a search that shows no result, or a mobile number or email that was entered by a consultant at the time of registration. For business owners who no longer have access to their registered contact details, it lists the support channels shown on the official portal, including the email... and the grievance helpline number +91 8308809334, available Monday to Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Readers are reminded to confirm current contact information on the official portal before reaching out, since details can change.

The guide also advises business owners to avoid unofficial websites that claim to unlock or release Udyam numbers for a fee. Recovery on the official portal is free of charge. To avoid the same problem in future, owners are encouraged to save the Udyam certificate as a PDF in their email and cloud storage, keep a note of the number in their business records, keep the registered mobile number active, and make sure that the contact details on record are ones that the business itself controls.

Beginquest Services Pvt. Ltd. is led by Founder and Managing Director L.S. Tripathi and Director Pratibha Tripathi. The company is located in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, and provides support to entrepreneurs, MSMEs and professionals in areas such as GST, tax and ITR filing, MSME registration, FSSAI, trademark, digital signature certificates, company registration and business loan assistance. The complete guide is available for free at

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Beginquest Services Pvt. Ltd.

Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

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Phone: +91 9616125261

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