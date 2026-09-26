MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 12:21 am - Reputation Return founder explains why AI search optimization is essential for aesthetic practices in 2026

Las Vegas, NV – September 24, 2026 – The way patients discover aesthetic treatments has fundamentally changed. Instead of scrolling through Google results, millions of people now ask ChatGPT direct questions like "What's the best med spa near me for Botox?" or "Where should I go for laser skin rejuvenation in Scottsdale?"

When artificial intelligence answers these questions, it doesn't show a list of ten options. It recommends specific practices by name. If your med spa isn't being mentioned, you're invisible to a rapidly growing segment of potential patients.

Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has been helping med spa owners navigate this shift. His firm specializes in AI search optimization-ensuring that when patients ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google AI Overviews for recommendations, the right practices appear in those answers.

"Most med spa owners are still focused entirely on Google rankings and paid ads," says Dr. Ellis. "They don't realize that AI answer engines are already influencing where patients book treatments. The practices that understand this shift now will dominate their markets for years to come."

Why ChatGPT Recommendations Matter for Med Spas

The numbers tell a compelling story. Research shows that AI-driven search queries convert at approximately 15.9 percent, compared to just 1.76 percent for traditional Google organic traffic. That's nearly nine times higher conversion potential.

This makes sense when you consider the nature of the interaction. A patient asking ChatGPT for a recommendation has already decided they want a treatment. They're not browsing-they're ready to book. When AI provides a specific answer, patients trust it and act on it.

For med spas, this creates both an opportunity and an urgent challenge. The practices that appear in AI recommendations will capture these high-intent patients. Everyone else will wonder why their marketing stopped working.

How AI Decides Which Med Spas to Recommend

ChatGPT and similar AI systems don't randomly select which businesses to mention. They evaluate several factors when generating recommendations.

Consistent Information Across the Web. AI cross-references your practice information across hundreds of sources. Your name, address, phone number, services, and credentials must match everywhere. Inconsistencies create doubt, and AI doesn't recommend sources it can't verify.

Authority Signals and Expert Content. AI systems look for evidence that your practice is a credible authority. This includes press mentions, published articles, professional profiles, and citations from trusted health and beauty publications. Practices with robust digital footprints appear more trustworthy to AI algorithms.

Structured Content That Answers Patient Questions. Your website and online presence need clear, specific answers to the questions patients actually ask. What treatments do you offer? What results can patients expect? What makes your approach different? AI pulls from content that directly addresses these queries.

Review Volume and Quality. AI evaluates your reviews across platforms. A med spa with 300 positive reviews signals reliability. A practice with 15 reviews from two years ago signals uncertainty. AI recommends confidence, not question marks.

Dr. John Spencer Ellis Outlines the Strategy for Getting Mentioned

Med spa owners who want AI visibility need a coordinated approach rather than isolated tactics, according to Dr. Ellis.

The foundation is ensuring your practice information is accurate and consistent across every platform where you appear-Google Business Profile, Healthgrades, RealSelf, Yelp, and dozens of directories specific to aesthetic medicine.

Beyond consistency, practices need authority. This means earning mentions in publications that AI systems trust. Digital PR-getting featured in health news, beauty publications, and local media-creates the signals that AI interprets as credibility.

Content structure matters as well. Med spa websites should include FAQ sections, treatment pages organized around patient questions, and clear information about providers' credentials. AI systems favor content that's organized for easy extraction.

Finally, review generation must be systematic. Every satisfied patient should have an effortless path to leaving a review. Direct links, follow-up messages, and staff training all contribute to building the review volume that AI rewards.

Taking Action Now

The window for establishing AI visibility is narrowing. As more med spas recognize this opportunity, competition for AI recommendations will intensify. Practices that build their AI presence now will benefit from early-mover advantages that become increasingly difficult to overcome.

Reputation Return works with med spas to implement comprehensive AI search optimization strategies. From citation management and digital PR to content structuring and review systems, their approach addresses every factor that influences AI recommendations.

The shift to AI-driven patient acquisition isn't coming-it's already here. Med spa owners who adapt will thrive. Those who wait will find themselves asking why patients stopped calling.

About Reputation Return

Reputation Return is a leading online reputation management and AI search optimization agency serving medical practices, executives, and businesses nationwide. Founded by Dr. John Spencer Ellis, the firm specializes in helping clients build authoritative digital presences that earn visibility in both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.